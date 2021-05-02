Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Decreased by Analyst

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

