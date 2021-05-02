FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

FORM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.1% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

