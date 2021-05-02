Truist Securiti Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.74) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.77).

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $78.76 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

