JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNYJY. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $2.3095 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

