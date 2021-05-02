London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of Buy.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.