Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

MGRUF opened at $4.39 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

