Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.68.
About Nedbank Group
