Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $344.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 63,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

