ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Gap Down to $108.37

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.37, but opened at $103.96. ASGN shares last traded at $103.47, with a volume of 34 shares.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.