Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.

OTCMKTS PXPHF opened at $11.78 on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.