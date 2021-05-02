ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,733,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 4,817,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,287.3 days.

ZTCOF opened at $2.57 on Friday. ZTE has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

