Mueller Water Products (MWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MWA opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

