Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

NEXA stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,726,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.