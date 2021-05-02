Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

