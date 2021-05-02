Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLOW. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,053,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,012,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after buying an additional 102,832 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

