Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Head to Head Review

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.43 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 5.69 $109.52 million $1.16 16.25

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% Urban Edge Properties 22.96% 7.66% 2.54%

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Comstock Holding Companies and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential downside of 26.61%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Comstock Holding Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

