Financial Survey: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) vs. EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EnSync and NRG Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A NRG Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63

NRG Energy has a consensus target price of $44.31, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Given NRG Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnSync and NRG Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.08 -$12.97 million N/A N/A NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.89 $4.44 billion $3.96 9.05

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Risk & Volatility

EnSync has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy 43.90% 50.32% 6.93%

Summary

NRG Energy beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it owns power generation portfolio with approximately 23,000 megawatts of capacity at 33 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

