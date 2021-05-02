Brokers Offer Predictions for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.