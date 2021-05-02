Barrington Research Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $2,821,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

