FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

PKG opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $150.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.