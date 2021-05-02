National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.71.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $96.30 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $97.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

