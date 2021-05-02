Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Equities research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.