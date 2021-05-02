PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OAOFY opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. PJSC Tatneft has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

PJSC Tatneft Company Profile

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

