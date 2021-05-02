Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

