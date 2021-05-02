William Blair Comments on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

