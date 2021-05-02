Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

