Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.27

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$86.27 and last traded at C$84.27, with a volume of 268871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.94 billion and a PE ratio of 42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$82.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.04.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.0200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.31%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

