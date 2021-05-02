Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPGY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Compass Group stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.