Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

