TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSFFF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.37.

CSFFF opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -446.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

