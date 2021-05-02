Raymond James Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to $7.25

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $7.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

