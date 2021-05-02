Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.69. 2,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 402,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,857,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

