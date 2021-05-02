Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,659.09

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,659.09 ($73.94) and last traded at GBX 5,659.09 ($73.94), with a volume of 750459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,703 ($61.44).

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,203 ($41.85).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,470.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,715.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £20.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.12.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

