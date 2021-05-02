Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGT opened at $235.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.94. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

