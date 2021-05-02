Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.