Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
