Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMP opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

