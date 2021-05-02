Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

