Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMCI stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

