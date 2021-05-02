Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

