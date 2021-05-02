United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $5.59 on Friday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Insurance by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

