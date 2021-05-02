Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Decreases By 22.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMM. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,608.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 141,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 132,763 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 287,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period.

