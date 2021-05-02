Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,442.0 days.
SASOF stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Sasol has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $16.89.
About Sasol
