Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,442.0 days.

SASOF stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Sasol has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

