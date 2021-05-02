Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mobivity stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.97. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

