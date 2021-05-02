Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Issued By Truist Securiti

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PII. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

PII opened at $140.03 on Friday. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Polaris by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

