Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

