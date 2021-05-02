Seaport Global Securities Comments on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

