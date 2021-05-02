Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.02

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 19032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Cord Blood stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

