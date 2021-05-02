Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.64. 50,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 772,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $994.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

