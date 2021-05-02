Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.00

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 21538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHVS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Get Pharvaris B.V. alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.