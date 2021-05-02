Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 8,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 459,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

